Local organizations help welcome Miss Tennessee Pageant to Knoxville

After 67 years in Jackson, the Miss Tennessee Scholarship Competition is coming to Knoxville.

The pageant’s preliminary round kicks off Wednesday but before that several local organizations are helping welcome this year’s contestants to the stage.

University of Tennessee’s Dr. Chih-Long Hu played piano alongside Miss America 2019 Nia Franklin, a classically trained opera singer.

There were also performances from the Joy of Music School students and the Tennessee Children’s Dance Ensemble.

Tuesday’s pre-competition event at Thompson-Boling Arena served as a preview for what’s to come this week.

The Miss Tennessee Scholarship Competition features 27 contestants from all over the state and as decides who will compete in Miss America 2020.

The preliminary round starts Wednesday at Thompson-Boling arena with the pageant running through Saturday.

Tickets are still available to see the pageant in person. They cost $125 for the entire week.

You can also pay $30 for an individual night, Wednesday through Friday and $50 on Saturday.





