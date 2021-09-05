Local pharmacy offering monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19

CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) — Thousands across the country have received monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19, and locally the East Tennessee Children’s Hospital has started offering it. However, with hospitals across the state running out of room, a local pharmacy has started offering the treatment.

In a press release, the Clinton Drug Store announced they were offering injections of REGEN-COV, a monoclonal antibody treatment that has received Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA.

Eligible patients must be at least 12 years old and have at least one risk factor or be over 65 years old and be within 10 days of a COVID-19 diagnosis. Risk factors include being overweight, diabetes, kidney disease, heart disease or lung disease like asthma or COPD.

The treatment involves four injections in the stomach, thighs or arms and the whole treatment process takes about an hour and a half to account for patient monitoring.

For patients who want to receive monoclonal antibody treatment, their healthcare provider must issue an order to the pharmacy. For more information, contact the Clinton Drug Store at 865-457-1421.