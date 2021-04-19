Local pizzeria to donate all profits from Tuesday through Saturday to Austin-East Magnet High School

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Hard Knox Pizzeria says it will be donating, “100% of our profits” from Tuesday through Sunday to Austin-East Magnet High School.
“We love Austin East. We want to give back 100% of our profits Tuesday- Sunday to Austin East. We care about our community, and put emphasis on community at Hard Knox. Come out this whole week in support! “Hard Knox Pizzeria
The owner says the profits from both store locations (Bearden, Hardin Valley) will be donated for the school to use for anything they need.