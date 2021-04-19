Local pizzeria to donate all profits from Tuesday through Saturday to Austin-East Magnet High School

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Hard Knox Pizzeria says it will be donating, “100% of our profits” from Tuesday through Sunday to Austin-East Magnet High School.

“We love Austin East. We want to give back 100% of our profits Tuesday- Sunday to Austin East. We care about our community, and put emphasis on community at Hard Knox. Come out this whole week in support! “ Hard Knox Pizzeria

The owner says the profits from both store locations (Bearden, Hardin Valley) will be donated for the school to use for anything they need.