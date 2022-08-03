KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Area Association of Realtors is asking for volunteers to help fill backpacks with school supplies on Thursday, Aug. 4.

As students are returning to school, the organization is hoping to help students in need of school supplies so that they’re prepared to learn.

The goal is to have 7-10 volunteers stuff more than 300 backpacks with $15,000 of school supplies for East Tennessee students who receive assistance through Youth Villages’ Backpack Heroes program.

The volunteer activity will take place at the Youth Villages office at 9111 Cross Park Drive, #E475, in Knoxville at 1 p.m.

The event comes after KAAR’s Birdies for Backpacks golf tournament, where the organization raised money for the items. KAAR has supported the Backpack Heroes initiative for the past 12 years and donated nearly $200,000 of supplies.

On Monday, 12 KAAR volunteers assisted in unloading the truck full of supplies and organizing them in preparation for the backpack stuffing. Youth Villages will deliver the back-to-school basics to area youth once the backpacks are full. More members and their families are going to participate in the event than ever before.