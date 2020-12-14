Local religious leaders navigate changes of holiday traditions and services due to pandemic

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The pandemic is changing the way many traditionally celebrate this holiday season. As Hanukkah continues, and we approach Christmas, local religious leaders are adjusting to changes in traditions.

This Hanukkah will be the first of it’s kind for Rabbi Erin Boxt. Temple Beth El in Knoxville is relying on technology to keep them connected this year.

“Being able to connect through Zoom or through our Facebook page or through our website allows us to see each other and be together even if its just visually and not in person,” Boxt said.

Through Zoom, members of his congregation have been able to join him virtually each night of Hanukkah. Together, through the screen, they light candles and sing songs.

“It’s literally 10 or 15 minutes max but it gives us a chance to sort of see each other and be together on Hanukkah,” Boxt said.

Hanukkah celebrations aren’t the only traditions shifting this year. Grace Baptist Church’s Christmas tradition is to hold a big service that is open to the community. It’s still happening this year, but you have to pre register, and there will be multiple services.

“Normally we can hold about 2,000 people in each service legally. Now where we’re capping that, because of really trying to spread the worship center out we stop at about 600 per service. So what that means is we’re having to do more services,” Pastor Bobby Lewis said.

Even through all the changes, both leaders agree, the message is still the same.

“Really the message of light, of hope of joy that the light gives us is so incredibly important every year, but even this year,” Boxt said.

“Our message really is similar. It’s hope, it’s joy, it’s peace, even in the midst of a very strange year,” Lewis said.