Local restaurant decides to close permanently, after being closed since April 6 due to the coronavirus pandemic

ALCOA, Tenn. (WATE) – RJ’s Courtyard Restaurant has announced on Facebook that they have decided to permanently close its doors.

The post states that the restaurant closed on April 6 in order to comply with Governor Lee’s Stay at Home Order, and that they will not be reopening.

The restaurant wrote:

RJ’s Courtyard Restaurant is now permanently closed.

On April 6th, the governor’s ‘Stay at Home’ order made it necessary to close. After careful consideration, our family has made the difficult decision to not reopen.

Since the Whaley family opened Robert’s Steaks & More in December of 1988, we have been a proud part of the Blount Community and will miss our loyal customers.

In those 31+ years we have enjoyed hosting family gatherings, birthday parties, business meetings, Christmas parties, rehearsal dinners and even weddings! We will always look back at those moments with fondness and appreciation of the opportunity to be part of those celebrations.

Most importantly, we also want to express our appreciation to our associates, both past and present, that were an important part of our history. Many of our family members, as well as yours, started their careers here and we were proud to see them grow and become successful on their own.

We leave you now with a sense of gratitude of the opportunity to serve you these many years and sincerely hope you have many warm memories of the times you honored us with your business.

RJ’s Courtyard Restaurant