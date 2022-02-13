POWELL, Tenn. (WATE) — Although the Super Bowl is being held in California, businesses in East Tennessee will have the opportunity to earn big bucks during the big game. With such a busy weekend, Tristen Nichols, a service manager at Wild Wing Cafe in Powell said they had a full to-do list before the big game.



“We’ve been preparing since last Sunday,” Nichols said.



It’s every restaurant and bars Christmas, and managers at Wild Wing Cafe said an in-depth game plan is needed.



“The Super Bowl is always one of our favorite times of the year, just because we are so busy, and we get such a good traction,” another manager at Wild Wing, Baylor Smoker said.



Super Bowl Sunday brings a lot of revenue to local eateries and bars, and this isn’t just locally, across the nation, The National Retail Federation (NRF) says 13.7 million adults plan to watch the game at a bar or restaurant.



“The Super Bowl is a good percentage of our sales every year,” Nichols said.

Which adds points to the board for Wild Wing Cafe, especially this year as the pandemic has brought many challenges. The biggest one they’ve tried to tackle is staff shortages.



“It’s hard to keep people and it’s hard to find people that are willing to work and willing to be a teammate,” Nichols said.



Even with who they’re up against, they’re excited to take on customers headfirst after establishing what they believe will be a winning team. Nichols said most of their staff is new, but she believes they will be able to take home a win.



“We’re ready to rock it out for sure,” she said. Smoker agreed. “We love everyone being able to come to us and get together here and it’s a fun place,” he said.



NRF also reported that the total spending for food, drinks, apparel, decorations and other purchases are expected to reach over $14 billion.