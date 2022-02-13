LOUDON, Tenn. (WATE) — A local elementary school is raising money to support the family of fallen hero, Sergeant Chris Jenkins.

Steekee Elementary School is raising money for the Loudon County softball team, where the daughter of fallen Loudon County Sergeant Chris Jenkins plays.

“Our entire community was affected by the death of Sgt. Chris Jenkins and we wanted a way to give our students an opportunity to express their support for the family, to kind of deal with their own sorrow and sense of loss to process what was going on in the community and also to express our gratitude and appreciation for the Loudon County sheriff’s department.” said principal, Donna Stapleton.

The school is collecting donations in exchange for a small blue flag that they will place on school grounds. Donors are able to write a message or their name on the flag. “We’ve done several fundraisers before, but I really wanted something that the kids could see.” said second-grade teacher, Emily Lorenz.

The school set a goal of $904 dollars in honor of Sgt. Jenkins’ badge number, but surpassed the goal in just two days.

All donations will go to the Loudon County softball team. “We wanted to focus it somewhere with Loudon County schools, so his daughter plays softball for Loudon High School, so we’ve decided we will donate that money to the softball team,” Lorenz said.

To learn more or make a donation visit the Steekee Elementary Facebook page.