Local volunteers make masks for healthcare workers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — What started as a small group of people just wanting to help their friends in the healthcare industry, has grown into thousands of volunteers lending a hand to major hospitals across East Tennessee.

Suzy Trotta along with a few of her friends wanted to do something to give back during the COVID-19 pandemic, so they started making homemade masks for healthcare workers. To keep things organized, Suzy created a Facebook page called Knox Makes Masks. The group grew in popularity and now has over 1,000 members. Every member, a volunteer wanting to help further the mission.

Each member has an essential role. There are sewers who make the masks at home, runners who deliver the masks to local hospitals, and administrators who organize drop-offs and pickups as well as collect donations.

Most of the masks are made using household items, but some supplies have to be purchased. Supplies are purchased using donations from the community.

Knox Makes Masks has now received requests for masks from UT hospital, Fort Sanders, Blount Memorial, Children’s Urgent Care and more.

“It really put into stark relief the fact that we are undersupplied with PPE in our medical centers in Knox County,” Suzy said.

There are still volunteers needed and because of the high demand, more sewers are preferred. If you would like to become a volunteer or donate to the cause, click here.