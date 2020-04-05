Local volunteers make masks for healthcare workers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — What started as a small group of people just wanting to help their friends in the healthcare industry, has grown into thousands of volunteers lending a hand to major hospitals across East Tennessee.
Suzy Trotta along with a few of her friends wanted to do something to give back during the COVID-19 pandemic, so they started making homemade masks for healthcare workers. To keep things organized, Suzy created a Facebook page called Knox Makes Masks. The group grew in popularity and now has over 1,000 members. Every member, a volunteer wanting to help further the mission.
Each member has an essential role. There are sewers who make the masks at home, runners who deliver the masks to local hospitals, and administrators who organize drop-offs and pickups as well as collect donations.
Most of the masks are made using household items, but some supplies have to be purchased. Supplies are purchased using donations from the community.
Knox Makes Masks has now received requests for masks from UT hospital, Fort Sanders, Blount Memorial, Children’s Urgent Care and more.
“It really put into stark relief the fact that we are undersupplied with PPE in our medical centers in Knox County,” Suzy said.
There are still volunteers needed and because of the high demand, more sewers are preferred. If you would like to become a volunteer or donate to the cause, click here.
CORONAVIRUS NEWS:
- Coronavirus Timeline: State, county case counts continue to climb; deaths due to COVID-19 rise to 43 in TN
- CHART: Tennessee Department of Health’s count of coronavirus cases by day in state
- List: COVID-19 assessment sites in East Tennessee
- Can my pet be exposed to COVID-19? Veterinarians weigh in on debate.
- Coronavirus skeptic gains new perspective after being hospitalized with it
- Coronavirus deaths in Tennessee rise to 43 while cases swell to 3,321
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: 5th death confirmed from outbreak at Gallatin nursing home
- Garden Center busy during the coronavirus pandemic
- Surgeon General: Here’s how you can make a cloth mask today in just a few easy steps
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County confirmed cases increase to 97, total of recovered now 58
- CDC recommending Americans cover their faces with non-medical masks
- Red Land Cotton making masks for UAB, taking national requests
- 3 million masks ordered by Massachusetts were seized at Port of NY in March
- Gov. Northam says Richmond Convention Center will be Virginia’s 3rd alternative care site, hopes not to add more restrictions
- San Diego County to issue $1,000 fines to people ignoring COVID-19 restrictions