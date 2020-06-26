Locally sourced Senior Meal Connect program makes local seniors happy

JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. (WATE) — In Jefferson City on Thursday, meals were packed, loaded and delivered to seniors who remain safer at home because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

WATE 6 On Your Side’s Don Dare reports how the Senior Meal Connect program provides food that will last for nearly a month.

The fresh produce and non-perishable food was delivered in Jefferson City and Jefferson County to several dozen needy senior citizens this week

Unlike other stories we have reported related to the novel coronavirus, federal dollars did not pay for the meals that were dropped off. Instead, the money came from local sources.

Lifting boxes and bags of food from a Second Harvest Food Bank truck in Jefferson City this morning were firefighters from the city and directors from the five senior centers throughout the city and Jefferson County.

On Thursday, both fresh and non-perishable food was packed into boxes … getting it ready for delivery to seniors around the city and county. It’s the Senior Meal Connect program coordinated by the Area Agency on Aging.

“We do this monthly the fourth Thursday of ever month We get fresh fruits and vegetables. Everything you see on this table goes inside a box,” Ronda Davis, Jefferson County Senior Services Director, said. “The food is coming from Second Harvest. This is more important to keep our seniors inside their homes and this is delivered right to their door.”

“The value of the boxes is about 45 dollars. So for 12 dollars, we are putting about 45 dollars worth of groceries into a senior’s home,” Denise West, Program Coordinator of the Area Agency on Aging, said.

Sponsored by local dollars, the Senior Meal Connect program started before the pandemic — but with COVID-19, the home delivery service is even more important.

“Right now our seniors are at home. They are not comfortable going to the grocery store. A lot of our people have mobility challenges and even though they could drive they do have a difficult time navigating a grocery store,” West said.

Firefighters view their work here today as a service to Jefferson City.

“One of the biggest things is giving back to the community,” Andy Morgan, Senior Firefighter, said. “We feel as a fire department this is a way we can give back to the senior citizens of the community.”

For the people packing the boxes, the directors of the senior centers, their payoff will be the delivery of the food.

“It’s just the smile on their faces and in their heart when they get these packages,” Frances Taylor, White Pine Senior Center Director, said, adding they also get to see someone. “Someone they can talk with. And, they enjoy it especially with the COVID-19 because they can’t get out very much.”

One of the first stops on Thursday, as well as a wellness check, was to White Pine, to an 86-year-old, homebound great grandmother. Her name is Vola, a disabled widow, whose grandson lives with her.

Before the senior center knew of Vola’s situation, she would sometimes go hungry. Now she’s a regular — and the fresh delivered food makes a big difference.

“I can’t cook, I can’t stand up to fix my own meals. We eat frozen stuff, soup or sandwiches,” Vola said. “… They are wonderful people. I love her to death (as she looks at Ronda and to Frances who visit her regularly). We have really become friends since she has been delivering the food.”

By late afternoon, meals were delivered to more than a dozen happy seniors.

The Area Agency on Aging also holds Senior Meal Connect programs in half a dozen other East Tennessee counties; around 335 total meals are distributed each month through the program in seven counties.

