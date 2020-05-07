Long-term care facility residents celebrate Cinco De Mayo with ‘Caravan Of Love’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Some local health care companies came together to host a “Caravan Of Love” on Thursday.
The event was to help residents and caregivers at local living facilities celebrate Cinco De Mayo a few days late.
Workers from Mac’s Pharmacy, Senior Helpers, Alzheimer’s Tennessee and Avalon Hospice decorated their cars and brought the community together in a special celebration parade.
All to just say thank you and “we care.”
“I think it’s important to show seniors a lot of people are supporting you.”Kim Olen – Director of Community Relations Mac’s Pharmacy
The caravan went to 17 living facilities across Knoxville.
