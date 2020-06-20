‘Longest Day’ recognizes Alzheimer’s patients and caregivers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Saturday is the summer solstice, which is technically the longest day of the year and it’s for that reason, annually, we take time to shine the light on the more than five million Americans living with Alzheimer’s as well as their 16-million caregivers who come face to face with this disease each and every day.

From the street, it may look like any other yard sale, but its purpose is far-reaching raising awareness and funds to advance Alzheimer’s Association programs.

“We’ve done something just about every year for the last three or four years. This is the first year we’ve done a yard sale.” Debbie Watson

For Debbie Watson with the Alzheimer’s Association Tennessee Chapter, the yard sale concept was in honor of her mother, who passed away a year ago from the disease.

“We came up with this idea because she loved going to yard sales, shopping and taking grandkids and what have you. So, it’s a way that we can remember something she loved and still, you know, honor her.” Debbie Watson

In Tennessee alone, there are more than 120,000 people living with Alzheimer’s and more than 444,000 family members and friends caring for them, all the more reason to take a moment Saturday and support the efforts to fight the disease.

“The Longest Day is a fundraising event for the Alzheimer’s Association. It’s a day where we all come together to shine our light against the darkness of Alzheimer’s. It’s celebrated on June 20, the longest day of the year, the summer solstice. On that day, we actually have 16 hours of daylight, so we celebrate specifically on this day and help raise awareness because every day life for someone living with Alzheimer’s can feel like the longest day.” Rebecca Williams – Manager of the Longest Day

To give you an idea of the impact this disease has, every 65 seconds, someone in the United States develops Alzheimer’s; and for more on the disease and how you can help visit alz.org to learn the faces, access resources, and get involved.

