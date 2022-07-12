JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. (WATE) — The Jefferson City Police Department’s longest-serving officer retired Tuesday.

Captain Darrell Turley steps away after 42 years and a number of titles, including corporal, detective sergeant and deputy chief of police. He began his career with JCPD at just 17 years old.

“Throughout the career, I don’t think I’d change anything,” he said. “It’s been fun, and people say well a job like that can’t be fun. I had a ball. I mean I really did.”

The now-retired Jefferson City police officer looks back fondly on his decades with the department. According to the department, he was a founding member of the special response team and was the first team commander. In addition, he as trained many officers during his four decades with JCPD.

Darrell Turley (Photo via JCPD)

Darrell Turley (Photo via JCPD)

Darrell Turley (Photo via JCPD)

Darrell Turley (Photo via JCPD)

His career began when the former police chief actually tried to recruit his dad.

“Dad said I don’t need a job, but that boy of mine does. So he told me to come by, so I came by the next afternoon, and got hired. Started off dispatching,” said Turley.

He then rose through the ranks – making special connections, investigating homicide cases and facing some dangerous situations.

“In 1989 I got shot,” Turley said. “During the confrontation or the encounter there, he produced a handgun and he tried to shoot me, in which he did, he shot me in the hand. I ended up taking the gun away from him, and I was able to detain him until help got there.”

When asked what are some of the biggest lessons Turley learned in his 42 years, he said, “There’s good in everybody. I think that there is good in everybody, you just have to look for it. People make mistakes, and I think one of the biggest lessons I learned from doing the job is that no matter how good we may think we are or what kind of person we may think we are, we all make mistakes.”

Even in retirement, Turley can’t stay completely away. He said he will be working part-time, taking care of property and evidence for Jefferson City Police. Still, it gives him more time to spend with his three grandkids.

“Capt. Turley was and will continue to be an asset to the JCPD. Dedication, commitment, sacrifice, honor, integrity, and loyalty are more than just words to Capt. Turley,” wrote the department in a post honoring him.