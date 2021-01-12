KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The family of Bob Becker says the longtime Knoxville meteorologist has died.

Becker, 64, passed away suddenly at his home on Sunday morning, according to his brother.

Bob joined WATE-TV on December 1998 and worked with us for 12 years. He wanted to be a meteorologist from an early age, and always encouraged others to follow their dreams.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations for the family can be made at Rawlings Funeral Home in Sevierville.

Leave a message at the Rawlings Funeral Home online tribute wall .