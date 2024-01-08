KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Dave Foulk, a beloved radio personality who served the Knoxville and Atlanta area for decades, has died.

Dena Foulk, his wife, shared the news late Monday on social media.

“He loved his family, he loved his work, and he loved connecting with each of you,” she wrote on Facebook. “Thank you for being such a large and supportive part of our lives.”

Foulk was a well-known on-air personality at Newstalk 98.7 and served in a variety of roles at WNOX and WVIK. He also worked at WSB Radio in Atlanta for 15 years.

He is survived by his wife Dena and their three children.

In 2015, Foulk spoke to WATE about the outpouring of community support he received while battling colon cancer.

“The reason I am being so open about cancer, is because melanoma killed my mother. Prostate cancer killed my father,” he told WATE. ”My being so open is being driven by hope that maybe one person will hear me talk about it, be open about it, and kind of make light of it and go ahead and get checked.”