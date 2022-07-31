KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Lonsdale Elementary Schools ribbon cutting is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 1, just over a year after breaking ground.

The ribbon cutting will be held at 10 a.m. for the $19.95 million replacement school. The new building is located at the previous site of Lonsdale Park.

A rendering of the new Lonsdale Elementary School.

The new Lonsdale Elementary School was one of two new schools approved by the school board in 2019 as part of a five-year capital improvement plan. For the Lonsdale Elementary School, the building was to help with overcrowding that was previously an issue.

Previously, it was announced that the space would be roughly 94,000 square feet and include:

Four teacher work areas

A 7,100 square-foot gymnasium

A music room, an art room

A library

A storm shelter that will house roughly 935

A 2000-square-foot recreation center

Office space for the City of Knoxville’s Parks and Recreation Department

The list of replacements also includes adding a new Northwest Elementary to help with overcrowding as well as building a new, bigger Adrian Burnett Elementary. Both schools are expected to be completed in time for the fall 2022 semester.