Looking ahead: David Earl Miller to executed for 1981 murder of 23-year-old woman Lee Standifer

KNOXVILLE (WATE) - Scheduled to die by lethal injection next month, a Knoxville man convicted of rape and murder over 30 years ago, waits.

David Earl Miller was found guilty by two jurys, one in May 1984 and the second in May 1987 for raping and murdering 23-year-old Lee Standifer at a South Knoxville home where he was living. He was sentenced to death twice.

Then, two sentencing hearings, execution delays, and a federal lawsuit questioning whether Tennessee's lethal injection method violates constitutional bans of cruel and unusual punishment.

The Crime

On the evening of May 20, 1981 Miller and Standifer had plans for an "evening out," according to court documents with information from Miller's interviews with investigators.

Documents show that Miller and Standifer were seen by "multiple witnesses in multiple locations behaving in much the same manner as any other couple would behave." An officer that saw them at the local bus station saw nothing out of the ordinary, describing the interaction that "nothing was amiss."

The two took a taxi to the home where Miller was living, shared with Calvin Thomas, a local minister.

According to the district court, Thomas had a regular schedule in the evenings between 10:00 p.m. and 10:30 p.m., arriving to the home on Wise Hills Rd. shortly after 10 that night in May 1981.

By the time Thomas arrived home, Miller was cleaning the house; the garage area was wet. Miller was sitting on the front steps not wearing a shirt and was in blue jeans, according to Thomas' testimony to investigators. Miller wouldn't explain why he chose to clean, just that it needed to be done.

Inside the home, there were two streams of blood leading from the living room to the dining room, near the kitchen. Thomas told investigators in his testimony that Miller said he had gotten into a fight and got a bloody nose -- but the next day, contrary to Miller's story, Standifer's body was found outside the home.

The next day, May 21, 1981, Thomas found Standifer's body outside his home around 6:30 p.m. She was not wearing clothes, had stab wounds on her body, and was tied up.

When she didn't call into work the same day, her mother reporter her missing, knowing something was wrong.

Who is Lee Standifer?

The 23-year-old victim lived at the YWCA, according to narratives in appeals filed by Miller's attorney years later.

Standifer was disabled and lived at the YWCA because her mother believed it would help her grow, according to an interview with investigators.

She was seeking counseling from Thomas, described by a KPD detective as a "good Christian."

Life on Death Row

Miller is scheduled to be executed on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018.