KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County Parks and Recreation is looking to hire high school students for a range of part-time jobs over the summer.

Positions available include groundskeepers, recreation assistants, and golf cart attendants for the course at Three Ridges.

Parks and Rec team members are visiting high schools through May 20 to meet with students 16 and older about the positions. They will have a booth inside the school and be available to answer any questions.

“We are excited to announce that we have lowered the minimum age for a number of our entry-level positions in our department,” said Joe Mack, senior director of the Knox County Parks and Recreation Department. “I’ve worked with young people in the past and they have been an integral part of our teams.”

Hours and schedules are flexible, and students can work up to 30 hours a week during the summer. According to a release from the city, the recreation jobs tend to be more concentrated in the afternoons, evenings, and weekends and park maintenance jobs are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The recreation and parks jobs pay $12 an hour and the golf cart attendant jobs pay $7.50 per hour.

“These jobs will introduce young Knox County residents to the part-time workforce and give them a sense of responsibility and a feeling of belonging,” Mack added. “This is a great way to introduce young people to recreation in a way that could grow into a passion that might lead them on a path to a lengthy career in the recreation industry or with Knox County.”

