LOUDON, Tenn. (WATE) — A new development proposed for Loudon’s waterfront has people talking. It’s not just about the big price tag either, but the impact it could have on the small community.

The $40-million, 270-unit planned development along 15-acres of the Tennessee River is not just for apartments and homes, but also includes parks and trails.

Some in downtown Loudon Wednesday told WATE 6 On Your Side Reporter Lexi Spivak they were worried the charm and character of Loudon could get lost with too much growth. Others were all for more people moving in.

“It’s like Mayberry, you know, it’s just a great little town, everybody knows everybody, everybody’s friendly,” said Tommy Nicholson of Tommy’s Grill on Grove in Downtown Loudon. “It’s just a great town, beautiful town.”

Nicholson said he trusts the character of the city will stick, even if the new development down the way is approved and built. “This river development is great,” he began. “I’m sure there will be some bumps in the road, but we’ve got some really good people on council, and the Mayor, and the County Mayor, they all work good together and they’ll make it work for us.”

Just a few doors down, fellow business owner Bo Carey at Greer’s Home Furnishing’s agreed. The fourth-generation owner said it’s the city’s standard of living that is drawing people in.

“I like a small town and Loudon’s the best small town you can live in, not only is it quaint but it’s also progressive,” said Carey.

Both men are looking toward the future, even though there may be soon more people and busier streets soon. The project still needs to be approved by the Loudon City Council. If approved, the developer hopes to begin construction in early 2022.