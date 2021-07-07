Loudon Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for kidnapping suspect near National Campground Road

GREENBACK, Tenn. (WATE) — Loudon County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who may be a suspect in the kidnapping of a female victim. LCSO patrol, detectives, and K-9 units are near National Campground Road searching for 40-year-old Sammy Stillwell.

LCSO describes Stillwell as a white male who was last seen wearing khaki shorts and no shirt. He has multiple outstanding warrants out of Blount and Monroe Counties and is facing felony charges in Loudon County.

If you see this man, you’re asked to call 911 immediately and should not make contact with him.

