Loudon County deputies arrest man seen going through mailboxes

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WATE) – Loudon County deputies arrested a man who was spotted going through mailbox after mailbox.

The Loudon County Sheriff’s Office said 23-year-old Michael Chastain was also found with two bags of stolen tools that were valued at “several thousand dollars,” according to officials.

We’re told he appeared to be under the influence at the time. The sheriff’s office said the stolen property was returned.

Chastain now faces half a dozen charges, including theft of property, burglary, and public intoxication. He is being held on a $22,000 bond.

