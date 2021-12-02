LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — A Loudon County Sheriff’s Deputy is being recognized after saving a woman’s life using skills he learned through recent medical training.

The Sheriff’s Office says Deputy Mark Rodriguez responded to the southern part of the county where a woman was experiencing chest pains and left arm pain in her car near the intersection of Highway 444 and Highway 72.

The woman became unresponsive and stopped breathing, however, Rodriguez arrived within one minute of the call being dispatched. He removed her from the vehicle and immediately began chest compressions and hooked up his automated external defibrillator. He then delivered one shock to the woman and she began breathing on her own shortly thereafter.

Minutes later EMS arrived and was able to stabilize her and take her to the Parkwest Emergency Room where she’s expected to make a full recovery.

“Without Deputy Rodriguez’s quick actions and medical training, the outcome of this call could have been much different. This act is the greatest example of service to our community.”, said Corporal Zac Frye.

LCSO says Rodriguez, among other deputies, recently completed Emergency Medical Response training through a partnership with Priority EMS. The deputies were able to learn airway management, medical and trauma emergencies, and basic skills to prepare a patient for EMS along with assisting them during transport to an emergency room.

“Last year Sergeant Matt Fagiana, who is also an Advanced Emergency Medical Technician with Sevier County EMS, approached myself and Sheriff Guider with the idea to certify our patrol deputies as EMR’s,” said Chief Deputy Jimmy Davis. “Seeing the value in adding more life-saving training to our deputies immediately gained our support. We know from first hand experience that in far rural areas of Loudon County, our deputies are often first on the scene of medical emergencies that require immediate interventions such as, airway management, CPR and early defibrillation.”

The Loudon County Sheriff’s Office currently has four AEDs deployed that were sponsored by Priority EMS at no cost to LCSO. Those interested in helping fund the purchase of additional AED’s or Medical Equipment for Loudon County EMR’s, please contact Sergeant Matt Fagiana at mfagiana@lcsotn.org.