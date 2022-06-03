LOUDON, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Board of Medical Examiners has permanently revoked the license of a Loudon County doctor who was put on probation in 2016 for overprescribing opioids.

The board permanently revoked the medical license of Dr. Peter Stimpson, and ordered him to pay $1,000 in fines and to pay costs of prosecuting case up to $50,000.

Stimpson’s license was put on probation for a 5-year period by the medical board in 2016 after an investigation involving 45 of his patients. He was also issued a $10,000 civil penalty and ordered to pay up to $5,000 in court costs.

The 2016 investigation found that Stimpson was among the top 50 most frequent prescribers of controlled substances in Tennessee in 2014 and 2015.

The 2016 board order states that he prescribed controlled substances without documenting sufficient justification, failed to explain treatments other than prescription of controlled substances and did not adequately inform patients of potentially harmful effects of medication combinations.

According to the 2016 order, Stimpson prescribed one patient dangerously high levels of controlled substances from 2007 through 2014, including Xanax, Oxycodone, Hydrochloride and Oxycontin. At one point, Stimpson was prescribing the patient a combined total of approximately 900 morphine equivalent daily doses.

Stimpson was ordered to reduce his rate of opioid prescriptions by 30% and assigned a state monitor as part of several disciplinary actions in 2016.

The order issued by the state board on May 25, 2022 states that Stimpson did not decrease his rate of opioid prescription and engaged in “unprofessional, dishonorable or unethical conduct.”