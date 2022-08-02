KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — With school starting, drivers are cautioned to be careful around school busses that are stopping to let children on or off the bus. Loudon County Fire and Rescue shared a helpful graphic to remind drivers of the laws in place.

Tennessee Law 55-8-151 states that drivers on a roadway overtaking a school bus from any direction must stop when the school bus stops with the purpose of receiving or discharging any school children.

This applies to all roadways aside from “separate roadways” that are divided by a barrier, raised median or an unpaved space of five feet or more where pedestrians are not permitted to cross.

(Courtesy of Loudon County Fire and Rescue)

Drivers passing in the opposite direction on a separate roadway of a school bus that has stopped for school children to enter or exit should still proceed with caution.

Failure to stop upon approaching a school bus that is stopped is a Class A misdemeanor. Drivers who don’t stop may receive a fine ranging from $250 to $1000.