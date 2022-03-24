KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Loudon County Habitat for Humanity announced they have received a $2 million donation from author and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon chairman Jeff Bezos.

The $2 million gift is part of a larger gift of $436 million donation to Habitat for Humanity International and 84 U.S. Habitat affiliate organizations.

“We were stunned and awed by this remarkable gift,” said Loudon County Habitat Executive Director, Tony Gibbons. “It was a total surprise, and we are so very grateful to have received this amazing opportunity to increase our impact in this community,” he continued.

In addition to building affordable new houses for families, Habitat makes critical repairs for senior or disabled homeowners who cannot afford to make the needed repairs to make their homes safe and livable.

To date, Loudon Habitat has built 120 new houses and completed more than 100 critical repair projects.

“This donation provides the opportunity to leverage our efforts and broaden our partnership base in a way that will significantly benefit local families who, up to now, have been unable to secure safe, affordable housing for their families,” said Gibbons adding, “Continued local support is essential for us to maximize this donation.”

A release from Loudon County Habitat states Scott’s and her advisers inquired through Habitat International about how affiliates achieve results in local communities and selected nonprofits that have a track record of carrying out their missions successfully.

Loudon County was one of two Habitat for Humanity affiliates in Tennessee to receive a part of the $436 million gift along with Habitat for Humanity of Greater Memphis.

It’s not the first time Scott has donated to nonprofit groups in East Tennessee.

Second Harvest of East Tennessee, YWCA Knoxville and the Tennessee Valley, Goodwill Industries – Knoxville and Easterseals Tennessee were among 384 recipients who shared $4,158,500,000 in 2020. United Way of Greater Knoxville received $10 million.