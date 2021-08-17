Loudon County increasing patrols on lookout for drunk drivers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Starting August 17 through Labor Day weekend, the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office will be increasing patrols to be on the lookout for those driving under the influence.

From Aug. 17 through Sept. 3, LCSO is joining forces with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office to ensure that drunk drivers stay off of Tennessee’s roadways. LCSO is one of many agencies all across the state that will be increasing enforcement with the goal of catching drunk and impaired drivers as part of THP’s “Booze it and Lost it” initiative.

Sobriety checkpoints and saturation patrols will be implemented to detect and arrest impaired drivers.

“Our mission is to make Loudon County a safe place for our residents and our visitors, and that includes having safe roadways to travel on.”, says Chief Deputy Jimmy Davis. “We are committed to putting forth the resources to deter and detect impaired drivers as the Labor Day Holiday approaches”.

“LCSO uses grant funds from the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) to provide extra officers for specialized patrols such as the “Booze it and Lose it” Campaign. Each year these funds provide added Highway safety protection at no cost to local taxpayers.’, said Loudon County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Matt Fagiana.