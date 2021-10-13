KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Loudon County law enforcement officers are asking for the public to be on the lookout for a missing 15-year-old boy. Tegan Daugherty was last seen around 9 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 10, at his residence in Loudon.

Daughtery is believed to have left his home on a black bicycle with neon green stripes on the tires. He was wearing blue jeans and a dark blue “Jurassic Park” T-shirt. Daughtery also wears eye glasses.

Anyone with information about his location is asked to call the Loudon County E-911 Center at 865-458-9081.