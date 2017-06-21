Loudon County man charged with killing sister, fiancée

LENOIR CITY (WATE) – The Knox County Sheriff’s Office said a man admitted to shooting and killing his sister and fiancée during an argument.

Colby Shane Cannon was charged with two counts of first-degree murder for the shooting death of his sister, Brooke Taylor Cannon Creamer, and fiancée, Bethany Christian McKenzie. Cannon is also charged with two counts of aggravated child abuse.

LATEST STORY : Loudon County man pleads guilty to killing sister & fiancée

The sheriff’s office said at 4:03 p.m. Wednesday Cannon called 911 on Wednesday and said he had shot his sister and fiancée and did not know if they were breathing.

Investigators found Cannon’s fiancée, Bethany Christian McKenzie, and sister, Brooke Taylor Cannon Creamer, lying in the driveway of a home on White Wing Road with gunshot wounds, according to Sheriff Guider. From witness statements, Guider said investigators believe two children were inside the home and one child was outside of the home at the time of the shooting.

McKenzie was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies said Creamer was taken to University of Tennessee Medical Center where she died at around 7:00 p.m. Wednesday.

“It was a very emotional day for everyone involved. Several deputies were taken back by the emotion where the kids were involved and it was an emotional scene,” said Sheriff Guider.

Cannon told investigators he had been in a fight with his fiancée while they were returning from Maryville. He said McKenzie got out of their vehicle at Highway 321 and Highway 11. He said he drove to his home with his three children and tried to call her.

Later, Cannon said McKenzie arrived at the home with his sister. He said they started fighting and McKenzie and Creamer left the home and he followed them outside, pulled out his gun, a Smith & Wesson 9mm, and shot them several times.

“It is unsure as to what exactly caused him to start shooting randomly,” said Sheriff Guider.

Sheriff Guider said investigators believe five rounds were fired, but they are waiting for an autopsy to find out how many times McKenzie and Creamer were shot.

Natalya Byrd, Creamer’s best friend, says the shock has not worn off.

“I love her and I miss her so much,” said Byrd.” I don’t know what I’m going to do without her. I don’t know what anyone is going to do without her.”

Byrd says she grew up with Taylor and it was not secret her brother had violent tendencies.

“I was always around and I knew there were issues and I tried to help and to voice my opinions on everything but Taylor being the person that she was, she always wanted to help and fix and be there because that’s just who she was,” said Byrd.

Byrd says she will remember her best friend for the beautiful person she was.

“Taylor was amazing, she was always there for everybody and that, not an understatement.”