Loudon County mayor resumes regular COVID-19 updates, asks residents to consult medical providers

LOUDON, Tenn. (WATE) — An increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in Loudon County has given Mayor Rollen “Buddy” Bradshaw enough cause for concern to resume regular updates to the number of cases and call for residents to “be safe, smart and protect yourselves.”

In a social media post, Bradshaw said the active case count stands at 141 as of Tuesday, Aug. 3. Loudon County has averaged more than 44 tests per day with a positivity rate of around 17% during the last seven days.

Over the last 14 days, the average number of new cases per day has been nearly 11. The previous 14 day average for new cases was 2.5.

“We’ve seen a significant rise over the last couple of weeks,” Bradshaw said. “We know the delta variant is in southeastern Tennessee so don’t let no known cases give you a false sense of security.

“Your choice to be vaccinated or not is exactly that: your choice. Consult your medical provider for the best advice.”

Bradshaw went on to say the number of “breakthrough cases,” people who have been fully vaccinated and still contract the COVID virus, is unknown and cases are expected to be milder. The Loudon Health Department is testing at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays and vaccinations are available daily from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The department also has a nurse dedicated to COVID-19 vaccinations and testing to make operations more efficient.