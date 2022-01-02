KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Loudon County Schools will be closed Monday, January 3, due to “significant snowfall being forecasted.”

The school system posted about the closure on social media Sunday afternoon.

Based on significant snowfall being forecasted during the early morning hours, Loudon County Schools will be closed tomorrow January 3, 2022. pic.twitter.com/Wr86jhSoQl — LoudonCounty Schools (@loudoncountysch) January 2, 2022