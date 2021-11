LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Loudon County Schools will close on December 10 to allow for staff to get their COVID-19 booster shots.

Loudon County Schools says this is in a partnership with the Loudon County Health Department.

“We hope this will continue to help our school system to operate in a safe and healthy manner. This will require Loudon County Schools to close on Friday, December 10th,” the school system said.