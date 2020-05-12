Loudon County Sheriff seeks missing teen girl

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WATE) — The Loudon County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a 16-year-old girl reported missing Monday night.

According to LCSO, Katelynn Renee Rice, 16, went missing from Old Highway 95 in Lenoir City on 5/11/20. LCSO Deputies responded to her home at approximately 9:30 p.m. to a report of a missing juvenile. Katelynn had been seen approximately two hours prior to the report.

Katelynn may be in the Knoxville area or possibly trying to get to Kentucky.

Katelynn is described as a white female with red hair and blue eyes standing at 5’9″ tall and weighing 130 pounds. She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a pink T-shirt.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Katelynn, please contact Detective Sergeant Chris Bowen of the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at (865) 986-4823 or the Loudon County E-911 Center at (865) 458-9081. Katelynn has been entered into NCIC as a Missing Person.

