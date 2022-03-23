KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Wednesday, March 23, is National Puppy Day and East Tennessee celebrated accordingly.

The Loudon County Sheriff’s Office posted pictures to Facebook celebrating their K-9 Unit.

“Today is International Pup Day across the World!” the office said on its social media. “And right here at home, we celebrate our furry heroes that make up our K9 Unit. So take a second to say a big ole thanks to Kane, Dante, Deja, Odin, Roscoe and Kora!”

Attached were pictures of the furry heroes.

Others posted to Twitter using the hashtag #NationalPuppyDay to show off and celebrate their furry friends.