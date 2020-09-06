Loudon County Sheriff’s Office: Man arrested after ramming a patrol car during multi-agency pursuit

LOUDON COUNTY (WATE) – A man was arrested early Sunday morning after a multi-agency police pursuit ended with the suspect ramming a police cruiser twice.

William Mann was arrested and charged with DUI, felony evading, felony reckless endangerment, aggravated assault and numerous other traffic violations.

Loudon County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy saw a man who appeared to be passed out in the McDonald’s drive-thru of McDonald’s on State Route 72. That man was later identified as Mann. When the deputy tried to make contact, Mann fled the parking lot in an attempt to evade arrest.

Several agencies responded in pursuit of Mann. They pursued him for several miles but terminated the pursuit due to Mann’s dangerous driving.

About 8 minutes later, Mann was spotted on Big Sandy Road. He, again, attempted to escape by driving backwards. In an effort to prevent Mann from posing further danger to the community, deputies blocked Mann. Mann then rammed a patrol vehicle twice before jumping out and attempting to run away.

There was a brief chase. Mann was caught without further incident or injury.

Mann’s blood alcohol content was reportedly almost twice the legal limit.

Mann is being held at the Loudon County Detention Center pending bond.