KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Loudon County Sheriff’s Office announced a decision Wednesday evening to relax its tattoo and facial hair policy in order to improve morale and attract more to join their ranks. .

Loudon County deputies will now be able to have facial hair and visible tattoos.

The Sheriff’s Office states on it Facebook page the policy change won’t diminish the same professional experience deputies deliver to the community.

Sheriff Tim Guider said he has been in favor of a more “traditional approach” for years but is now for allowing officers to have facial hair and tattoos. He hopes to boost morale and become more relatable in the community.

“As times change and we see more and more excellent candidates applying that have visible tattoos, I’m opening my mind up to the idea that tattoo’s often reflect military service, religious beliefs, family values and fallen heroes,” Guider said in a Facebook post. “Professionalism is reflected in the way our deputies respond to the community, the way they speak to those they’re assisting and the way that they carry themselves in uniform.

“Having tasteful tattoos and neatly kept beards do not keep our deputies from being the best that they can be. I’m proud to give our folks the freedom to express themselves in a tasteful manner.”

Deputies were typically required to have a shaven face, with the exception of a mustache and cover up any visible arm tattoos.

“When our deputies started getting memorial tattoos for Sergeant Chris Jenkins, I knew I couldn’t ask them to cover them up and that is a gift I wanted to give them before my term is up,” Guider said.

Jenkins was killed earlier this month when he was trying to remove a ladder that had fallen from a vehicle onto Interstate 40. He was struck by a semi-trailer.