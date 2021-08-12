Loudon County Sheriff’s officers will not face charges stemming from Feb. 3 incident

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Loudon County grand jury acquitted three sheriff’s office deputies involved in the Feb. 3 death of Tracey Walter-Hensley. The jury on Aug. 9 accepted District Attorney Russell Johnson’s determination that charges did not need to be filed in the case.

The investigation of the incident determined that Hensley took her own life as the officers were trying to issue an eviction order.

Loudon County Sheriff’s Office deputy Craig Brewer, Sgt. Brian Smith and Lt. Michael Watkins were sent to 310 Waller St. to serve that order. Hensley fired upon the three officers who returned fire.

Body cameras worn by Brewer and Smith showed they announced their presence upon entering the property. According to an addendum to the grand jury, Hensley shot at officers before they retreated from the home.

A SWAT team from Blount County Sheriff’s Office was called to assist and deployed a camera-equipped robot into the home, where they found Hensley lying dead on the floor from a gunshot wound. An autopsy determined the shot was self-inflicted. The autopsy also found methamphetamine and Buprenorphine in her system.

It is unknown when Hensley chose to shoot herself.

It was the second time law enforcement had tried to serve the eviction notice. Hensley had previously refused to leave or accept the notice.