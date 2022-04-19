KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A couple in Loudon is now $1 million dollars richer thanks to a Tennessee Lottery instant game.

Angie and Roy Moats won the $1 million prize playing the “Win Big” instant-ticket game. The ticket was purchased at the DP Market on Highway 72 North in Loudon.

Roy told tnlottery.com that due to his wife’s work schedule, they had to wait a few days to claim the big prize. “I held on to that ticket for dear life,” he said.

“I held on to that ticket for dear life.” $1 million lottery winner Roy Moats on having to wait a few days to claim the prize

The Tennessee Lottery made the announcement on Tuesday along with several other prizewinners. Factory worker LaRandall Beard of Lebanon won $1 million playing the instant-ticket game “Double Diamond Spectacular” and Hendersonville couple Barbie and Douglas “Eddie” Butler won $50,000 from the Powerball drawing held April 13.

The lottery also said Tuesday that Tennessee’s $20 million Mega Millions jackpot winner has yet to claim the prize since the winning numbers were drawn Friday.

With the addition of these two million-dollar wins, the tally for the number of Tennessee Lottery tickets worth $1 million or more now stands at 345.

The Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation operates entirely from the revenue it generates through the sale of its’ products. Since January 20, 2004, the Lottery has raised more than $6.3 billion to fund designated education programs, including college grants, scholarships, Drive to 55 initiatives and after-school programs.