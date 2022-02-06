KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One 13-year-old is honoring a local fallen deputy with a one-mile run and fundraiser.

Running 4 Heroes Inc. is a non-profit organization that was founded by Zechariah Cartledge when he was 10 years old.

Zechariah honors fallen heroes with one-mile tribute runs as well as raises money for injured first responders, the families of the fallen and K9s in need of safety equipment.

Sunday, Zechariah is doing a virtual run from his home in Florida to honor fallen Loudon County deputy, Sergeant Chris Jenkins. His run has been posted to the Running 4 Heroes, Inc. Facebook page

Along with honoring Sgt. Jenkins, Zechariah has started a fundraiser to provide financial support to the Jenkins family on the Running 4 Heroes, Inc. Facebook page.

“Knowing that he [Sgt. Jenkins] also lost a cousin back in 2004 and this is the second time the family, in general, has lost a person in the first responder realm, we just hope this run can help them out.” Zechariah stated, “And we just in general hope the best and hope this run can promote a safer society up there and can also provide some comfort for this family when they need it most.”

Zechariah founded the non-profit in 2019 and since then has run 1,141 miles and counting.