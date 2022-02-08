LOUDON, Tenn. (WATE) — Wednesday’s tributes to fallen Loudon County deputy Chris Jenkins will be special, but there’s something particularly moving planned.

A horse-drawn caisson will take Sgt. Jenkins to his final resting place.

The caisson unit traveled 500 miles from North Carolina to honor Jenkins. They are here under tragic circumstances, but the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office is hopeful they will give his family a touching moment they can remember forever.

“This is a slow moment,” said Sgt. Matt Fagiana with the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office. “The movement of the horses is slow. The movement of the guard around them is slow. The sound of the horse hooves. It’s just a very slow moment because this is something we don’t want to rush. This horse team, this caisson unit gives that family that slow down, and a chance to take things in.”

The unit, operated by the North Carolina Troopers Association and the state’s highway patrol, is now in Loudon County.

“You never like to get a call for a funeral, but that’s the only reason we show up is to assist and support the families,” said Jerry Murphy who assists the unit. “We just want to honor the fallen the best that we can and this is the best way we know how as far as North Carolina Highway Patrol.”

“We had an idea in our head that we wanted to give Chris something unique because he was a unique guy to us and being carried to his final resting place by horse-drawn caisson we thought was fitting of him,” Fagiana said. “We reached out to the North Carolina Highway Patrol, to their caisson team, and it didn’t take a matter of just seconds of talking to them before they were on board.”

As the unit prepares for Wednesday, its troopers are also dedicating time to family members. On Monday night, Jenkins’ 16-year-old daughter got to ride one of the four horses that will carry her dad’s casket.

His sister rode on one during practice Tuesday morning.

“Just that moment with no motors, no external noise,” Fagiana said. “Just those horses. I hope they find some peace in that quiet. I know that those of us that work with Chris, I know we are going to have a really emotional moment then, and I hope for the families, that quiet brings peace.”

Following behind Sgt. Jenkins’ casket Wednesday will be a rider-less horse. It will have the saddle on it with the boots turned backwards to signify the fallen officer.