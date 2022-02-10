LOUDON, Tenn. (WATE) — Family, friends, law enforcement officers and first responder from near and from afar turned out Wednesday to say goodbye to Loudon County deputy Chris Jenkins.

Sgt. Jenkins was killed Thursday, Feb. 3, while removing a ladder that had fallen off a vehicle and onto Interstate 75. Jenkins was an Air Force veteran, a police officer who worked in the K-9 unit, a proud father, and son.

General Sessions Court Clerk Penny Glasgow worked with Sgt. Jenkins since he started serving the Loudon area 20 years ago. She said Jenkins never met a stranger.

“He was kind and compassionate to everyone that he met no matter who he came into contact with,” Glasgow said.

Bruce Clark parked on the side of U.S. Highway 11 to watch the procession and pay respects.

“Terrible, terrible accident just the way it happened,” he said. “I mean, what can you say?”

Clarence Hatley works at the E-Z stop where the hometown boy would frequent.

“They come in all the time and when we heard about his it was just heartbreaking,” Hatley said. “Real good man. Our law enforcement, wouldn’t put them up against anybody.”

“This is the last and final call for Loudon County Sheriff’s badge No. 904, Sgt. Chris Jenkins. On February 3rd, 2022, Sgt. Jenkins was killed in the line of duty while proudly protecting travelers on the interstate from imminent danger. Sgt. Jenkins you have served your community well. Your life and your actions have taught your ‘blue’ family – and even your own son – to follow in your steps to be peacemakers. We love you. We will never forget you. Central (dispatch) shows 904 out of service and shows 904 10-6 with 9-10. Rest easy sergeant, we have it from here.” Last call for Sgt. Chris Jenkins

After the celebration of life ceremony at Loudon High, Jenkins was escorted via caisson unit through town while hundreds more marched with him.

“This has been an amazing, outstanding, and overwhelming support for this family and for Chris as a whole, for the Sheriff’s Department,” Glasgow said. “The outside agencies that have come in to help, that have came into contact with this week have just been truly a blessing.”

As the crowd and loved ones watched, Jenkins was laid to rest at Loudon County Memorial Gardens.

He was honored with a flyover, performances of “Taps” and “Amazing Grace,” and a three-volley salute.

The last call over the Loudon County emergency radio system took only a minute. The stoic and solemn call marked Sgt. Jenkins service to the community and the mark he made on the department.

“We love you,” the dispatcher states. “We will never forget you.

“Rest east sergeant, we have it from here.”