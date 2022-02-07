KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Flags over the Tennessee State Capitol and Loudon County will be flown at half-staff on Wednesday in honor of Sgt. Chris Jenkins, a Loudon County deputy who was killed in the line of duty.

By order of Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, flags over the State Capitol Building in Nashville as well as those located in Loudon County are to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Wednesday, Feb. 9 to honor the life and memory of Sgt. Chris Jenkins

Jenkins was killed Thursday, Feb. 3 when he was struck by a tractor-trailer while trying to remove a ladder from the roadway on Interstate 75. Christopher M. Savannah, 43, of Houston, faces charges including vehicular homicide by intoxication in the crash and is currently being held on a $1 million dollar bond.

A Memorial Service and Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday at 1 p.m. in the Loudon High School gymnasium. A procession and burial services will follow at Memorial Gardens in Lenoir City.

The public is asked to line Mulberry St. in the area of downtown Loudon as well as the Lee Highway Bridge over the Tennessee River.