LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — From the service at Loudon High School, deputy Chris Jenkins’s casket was brought to the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office where law enforcement transferred his casket to a caisson unit.

It was extremely quiet and somber Wednesday at the Sheriff’s Office. People arrived at the site early ahead of the transfer. Many lined the streets and walked the unit.

U.S. Highway 11 outside the Sheriff’s Office was shut down for the procession.

This caisson unit was called in from North Carolina and drove over 500 miles to carry Sgt. Jenkins to his final resting place.

Last year the unit went to 11 different services.

Members say it never gets easier to have to go to one of these events.

“It’s a somber feeling,” said Jerry Murphy, a retired North Carolina State Trooper. “We get to provide to the families stuff that they wouldn’t normally get, and we really, it’s really a sense of honor to be able to do this. It’s an honor to us just to get called to do it.”

The horse-drawn caisson unit carried Jenkins to the Loudon County Memorial Gardens for his burial.

Hundreds of law enforcement officers and first responders followed behind walking the mile and a half to Jenkins final resting place.

“Everybody around here knew who Sergeant Jenkins was – or Chris as we called him. We all knew who Chris was and he will forever live in our hearts and our memories forever,” said Lenoir City native Dan Bell. “It’s just a sad day.”