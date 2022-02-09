KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As the celebration of life and memorial for Sergeant Christ Jenkins took place, the Knoxville Fire Department stepped up to help.

They took emergency calls for Lenoir City Fire so the city’s first responders could attend services. Those with Knox County say this brother and sisterhood is nothing unique to East Tennessee. It is a bond that is across the country.

“It really doesn’t matter where you go in the United States or across the state of Tennessee or in the south. You’re going to meet other firefighters and you have that in common and we are just one giant family across the nation,” said Mark Wilbanks, KFD’s assistant chief.

KFD had four firefighters on stand-by to respond to incoming calls.