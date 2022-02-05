KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The family of Loudon County Sheriff’s deputy Chris Jenkins announced Saturday that two memorial services have been finalized.

Sgt. Chris Jenkins was killed in the line of duty Thursday morning when he was struck by a semi-truck while removing debris from the road on Interstate 75.

LCSO announced on Facebook that memorial services for Jenkins had been finalized by his family.

A receiving of friends and family will be held from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8, at the gym in Loudon County High School with a memorial service beginning after.

On Wednesday, Feb. 9, a memorial service and celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. in the Loudon County High School gym. The service will be followed by a procession and burial service at Memorial Garden in Lenoir City.

The LCSO said that any law enforcement agencies that want to attend Wednesday’s service and need more information should contact Sgt. Matt Fagiana, Sgt. Chris Hutchen or Cpl. Zac Frye.