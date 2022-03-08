KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Texas Company who employed Christopher Savannah. the driver charged in the crash that killed Loudon County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Chris Jenkins, has been shut down.

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration released a statement Monday announcing the decision to shut down Koboat Trucking LLC. The federal trucking regulator says the company is an “imminent hazard to public safety.”

Savannah was in court Tuesday in the death of Loudon County Sgt. Chris Jenkins. His case was bound over to the Loudon County grand jury. He faces multiple charges including vehicular homicide.

“I am grieving for the officer, and with the officer’s family,” Koboat Trucking owner Frederick Agyenim said at the time of the crash. “There was no excuse for that negligence. I don’t have the words, my heart hurts for the family.”

The federal regulator said Koboat Trucking had no proper management controls in place and had no program to discourage substance use by drivers.

“Koboat Trucking took no action to ensure its driver was eligible to drive; had it done so, it would have discovered that the driver was not properly licensed, and was prohibited from driving its truck due to a drug test conducted in March 2020 that came back positive for marijuana,” FMCSA states.

“Koboat Trucking exercised virtually no oversight over its drivers or vehicles and thus abdicated all responsibility for safety.”