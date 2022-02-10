KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The family of fallen Loudon County deputy Chris Jenkins is asking for a special donation in lieu of flowers. The Loudon County Sheriff’s Office shared their request that people donate to the North Carolina Highway Patrol Caisson Unit in Jenkins’ name.

This is the caisson unit that took Jenkins to his final resting place. The NTCA Caisson Unit travels throughout the South to help lay fallen police officers to rest. In 2021, they went to 11 different services.

The unit consists of members of the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, and each member is selected through a rigorous application process and serves as a volunteer while still performing their full-time duties and responsibilities as North Carolina State Trooper. Members also receive training from the US Army “Old Guard” at Arlington National Cemetery, Washington, D.C.

To donate visit their Facebook page, NCTA Caisson Unit, or click on this link. The donations are used to keep the unit ready to travel within 24 hours’ notice and keep the horses feed and healthy.