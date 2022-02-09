KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Loudon County community and a multitude of law enforcement agencies across the region gathered together Wednesday afternoon to honor fallen Loudon County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Chris Jenkins. Remarks and heartfelt statements were given by friends, co-workers and Gov. Bill Lee.
Lee expressed his utmost gratitude not only to Sgt. Jenkins, but to all who work in law enforcement for protecting the citizens of Tennessee every day.
“Today, we don’t take for granted those who create the difference between chaos and order, and the great sacrifice that it is,” Lee said. “I am here because I want to honor the life of a man that honored that sacrifice.”
The support for the Sheriff’s Office goes beyond the attendance of Jenkins’ memorial service. First responders and surrounding counties have been taking calls, dispatching and patrolling, and operating the Loudon County Jail.
Loudon County Sheriff Tim Guider expressed his thanks for the amount of respect and love that the department has been shown during this time with a special thank you going out to those from North Carolina.
“We have been amazed at the enormous amount of help we have received from countless first responder agencies, friends and businesses from all over our great state of Tennessee,” Guider said. “From Sullivan County to Shelby County they have come in here and taken the bull by the horns so that we all could grieve for our fellow officer and fallen brother.”
Knoxville Fire Department Assistant Chief Mark Wilbanks said first responders consider themselves one big family across the nation and make a point to support each other in times of need.
“We want to do anything we possibly can to help a community heal,” Wilbanks said. “When another firefighter or law enforcement officer passes away, we feel it too and it’s important that we support our families.”
Knoxville Fire Department Engine No. 1 along with four personnel stood by Wednesday to take any fire calls that may come from Lenoir City during the memorial service.
Surrounding counties and first responders in attendance at the service:
- North Carolina Highway Patrol Caisson Unit
- Loudon County Sheriff Honor Guard
- Nashville Metro Honor Guard
- Maryville Police Honor Guard
- Oak Ridge Police Honor Guard
- Sullivan County Honor Guard
- Blount County Sheriff’s Office Motors
- Knox County Sheriff’s Office Motors
- Knox County Sheriff’s Office Aviation
- Knoxville Police Motors
- Tennessee Highway Patrol Honor Guard
- THP Motors
- THP Aviation
- Lifestar Aeromedical
- Tennessee Department of Transportation
- Loudon City Police and Fire
- Lenoir City Police and Fire
- Anderson County Sheriff’s Office