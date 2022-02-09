KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Loudon County community and a multitude of law enforcement agencies across the region gathered together Wednesday afternoon to honor fallen Loudon County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Chris Jenkins. Remarks and heartfelt statements were given by friends, co-workers and Gov. Bill Lee.

Lee expressed his utmost gratitude not only to Sgt. Jenkins, but to all who work in law enforcement for protecting the citizens of Tennessee every day.

“Today, we don’t take for granted those who create the difference between chaos and order, and the great sacrifice that it is,” Lee said. “I am here because I want to honor the life of a man that honored that sacrifice.”

The support for the Sheriff’s Office goes beyond the attendance of Jenkins’ memorial service. First responders and surrounding counties have been taking calls, dispatching and patrolling, and operating the Loudon County Jail.

Loudon County Sheriff Tim Guider expressed his thanks for the amount of respect and love that the department has been shown during this time with a special thank you going out to those from North Carolina.

“We have been amazed at the enormous amount of help we have received from countless first responder agencies, friends and businesses from all over our great state of Tennessee,” Guider said. “From Sullivan County to Shelby County they have come in here and taken the bull by the horns so that we all could grieve for our fellow officer and fallen brother.”

Knoxville Fire Department Assistant Chief Mark Wilbanks said first responders consider themselves one big family across the nation and make a point to support each other in times of need.

“We want to do anything we possibly can to help a community heal,” Wilbanks said. “When another firefighter or law enforcement officer passes away, we feel it too and it’s important that we support our families.”

Knoxville Fire Department Engine No. 1 along with four personnel stood by Wednesday to take any fire calls that may come from Lenoir City during the memorial service.

Surrounding counties and first responders in attendance at the service:

North Carolina Highway Patrol Caisson Unit

Loudon County Sheriff Honor Guard

Nashville Metro Honor Guard

Maryville Police Honor Guard

Oak Ridge Police Honor Guard

Sullivan County Honor Guard

Blount County Sheriff’s Office Motors

Knox County Sheriff’s Office Motors

Knox County Sheriff’s Office Aviation

Knoxville Police Motors

Tennessee Highway Patrol Honor Guard

THP Motors

THP Aviation

Lifestar Aeromedical

Tennessee Department of Transportation

Loudon City Police and Fire

Lenoir City Police and Fire

Anderson County Sheriff’s Office