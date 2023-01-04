LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WATE) — Dates for both a motion hearing and trial have been set for a truck driver accused in the February 2022 death of Loudon County Sgt. Chris Jenkins.

A motion hearing for the suspect, Christopher Savannah, of Houston, Texas is set for March 6 in Roane County, while a trial date is set for May 10 in Loudon County.

Savannah is facing several charges in the death of Sgt. Jenkins. Savannah had been indicted by a grand jury in August on charges of vehicular homicide by intoxication, vehicular homicide by recklessness, reckless endangerment, DUI, simple possession, possession of a handgun under the influence, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sgt. Jenkins had been moving a ladder off of northbound Interstate 75 near mile marker 74 when he was hit and killed by a tractor-trailer on Feb. 3, 2022. A Tennessee Highway Patrol spokesperson at the time reported the oncoming tractor-trailer that struck Jenkins also hit his patrol unit and two other vehicles.

A second driver, Sonny Beason of Loudon County, was charged with three counts of misdemeanor reckless endangerment and driving on a suspended license after investigators said he failed to secure the ladder that fell into the roadway.

Jenkins had served the residents of Loudon County since 2002, when he worked as a corrections officer. He was promoted to patrol in 2003, and became a K-9 handler in 2007. Jenkins earned Patrol Supervisor of the Year in 2017. He was promoted to corporal in 2018, and promoted again in 2019 to sergeant.