Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tennessee: Free statewide COVID-19 drive-thru testing locations to open this weekend
Closings
There are currently 39 active closings. Click for more details.

Loudon High seniors pick up caps and gowns despite COVID-19 ending school early

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LOUDON, Tenn. (WATE) — Graduating seniors at Loudon High School were able to pick up their caps and gowns via drive-thru Wednesday, although the actual plan for the ceremony is unknown.

A few hours later, Gov. Bill Lee recommended schools remain closed for the rest of the school year.

RELATED: Coronavirus in Tennessee: Gov. Lee recommends school districts to remain closed for the rest of the school year

Scott Mackintosh, principal of Loudon High, said he wanted to be able to give seniors as many good memories of their last year in high school as possible.

“The biggest thing is, speaking as a parent of a senior, some of these seniors want to get into those things and want to get out and get some more senior pictures taken, get the family pictures and things like that,” he said.

The graduating class for this school year was 160 seniors.

Mackintosh said his students deserved the best year they can have, despite the coronavirus ending their last year early.

“I really want to make a graduation and prom so that everybody can attend as much as possible, so that we can get all the families in town and have something that these seniors well deserve and have earned, which is a graduation day and a prom that they can be proud of,” Mackintosh said.

A few of the seniors appreciated being able to pick up their caps and gowns, because they missed out on so many other senior traditions, and saying bye to their friends.

“I was really grateful that I was able to pick it up and see all my teachers again, even in the safety of my car,” Catherine, a senior, said.

“It feels good, you know, knowing that they still have hope for us to graduate. I’m really glad about that,” Konar, another senior, said.

For Hensley, another senior, volunteering at the cap and gown drive-thru was a way she could see the classmates and teachers she missed.

Like the other seniors, it wasn’t the end of high school they were expecting, but she’s hopeful it will still end with a ceremony.

“Everything’s going to work out how it’s supposed to, but I miss my classmates and I miss finishing out my senior year,” Hensley said.

The teachers were also happy to help. It gave them an opportunity to see their kids in person, while also still practicing social distancing.

“All the teachers kind of got together and wanted to come out, anyone that felt comfortable to coming, and supporting the seniors as they’re coming through, getting their caps and gowns. Just give them some words of encouragement. We haven’t had all of these students, but each of us had at least one of them. Just to come out and say ‘hello, we missed you, we love you,’ and just let them know that we care,” Kristi Correa, a Spanish teacher, said.

Mackintosh gave a shout-out to the teachers as well.

He said that being a principal or a teacher isn’t easy during this time, but they were all working hard to make sure their students could get every opportunity possible to further their education.

“It’s hard to put into words, hard to keep from crying myself…We’re so proud of (the teachers). So proud of them. I can’t tell you how much that we miss them as well, and they’re doing such great work,” Mackintosh said.

He said that he wasn’t sure when or how they could make a graduation ceremony happen, but he said they would.

The seniors said that they are grateful the teachers are trying to help save some of the graduating traditions.

“I really hope that the ceremony still happens, because I know how hard the class of 2020 has worked to get to this graduation. So, I just hope for my class that we’re able to have a ceremony of any kind,” Catherine, said.

Mackintosh said they will be hosting another event for seniors called Lights of Hope. All the stadium lights will be shining on April 20th at 8:20 p.m. to commemorate their achievement.

Seniors will also be able to pick up their cap and gown Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

 

CORONAVIRUS NEWS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

Head lice drug emerges as potential coronavirus treatment, studies show

Thumbnail for the video titled "Head lice drug emerges as potential coronavirus treatment, studies show"

Officials prepare for second wave of COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Officials prepare for second wave of COVID-19"

Trump reverses course on power to 'reopen' states amid virus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump reverses course on power to 'reopen' states amid virus"

Kroger, grocery union calling for government to recognize workers as temporary ‘first responders’

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kroger, grocery union calling for government to recognize workers as temporary ‘first responders’"

General Motors completes first set of ventilators

Thumbnail for the video titled "General Motors completes first set of ventilators"

Fauci: 'We're not there yet' on key steps to reopen economy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fauci: 'We're not there yet' on key steps to reopen economy"

Knoxville mayor releases statement on proposed Knox County plan to reopen

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knoxville mayor releases statement on proposed Knox County plan to reopen"

103-year-old woman recovers from coronavirus in Kentucky

Thumbnail for the video titled "103-year-old woman recovers from coronavirus in Kentucky"

Business owners react to Knox Co. Mayor Jacobs' 6-week phased reopening plan

Thumbnail for the video titled "Business owners react to Knox Co. Mayor Jacobs' 6-week phased reopening plan"

Maryville College opening dorms for Blount Memorial staff

Thumbnail for the video titled "Maryville College opening dorms for Blount Memorial staff"

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs talks about his phased reopening

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs talks about his phased reopening"

Nashville woman sewing masks for children

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nashville woman sewing masks for children"

Lessons learned by health care field during COVID-19 pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lessons learned by health care field during COVID-19 pandemic"

Tennessee Department of Health working on high-priority cases of COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tennessee Department of Health working on high-priority cases of COVID-19"

Dollywood reducing salaries, furloughing workers until it reopens

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dollywood reducing salaries, furloughing workers until it reopens"

Fauci: Virus determines when US can safely reopen

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fauci: Virus determines when US can safely reopen"

TVA video shows destruction of high voltage line, towers during tornado in Chattanooga area

Thumbnail for the video titled "TVA video shows destruction of high voltage line, towers during tornado in Chattanooga area"

Trump claims 'total' authority to reopen economy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump claims 'total' authority to reopen economy"

'Social distance powwows' attract thousands online

Thumbnail for the video titled "'Social distance powwows' attract thousands online"

TN lawmakers divided on reopening commerce

Thumbnail for the video titled "TN lawmakers divided on reopening commerce"

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter