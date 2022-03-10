KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A man faces an aggravated assault charge for the second time in the last year after Roane County deputies found a member of his family badly beaten.

Roger Alan Mills, 66, is under arrest after deputies responded around 10 p.m. on March 9 to a home on Cave Creek Road in Loudon. A family member who was at the home had been “beaten severely and kicked,” said a press release from Chief Deputy Tim Hawn with the Roane County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators reported the victim had signs of injury to her face, upper and lower body. The victim told investigators that Mills had attempted to strangle them to the point of losing consciousness. Deputies also determined that Mills had kept the victim from leaving the residence while continuing the abuse.

Mills faces charges of aggravated domestic assault and aggravated kidnapping, according to the sheriff’s office. At the time of the report, Mills was out on bond from a previous aggravated assault charge on April 8.

A bond hearing is set for next week to determine if the original bond will be revoked.